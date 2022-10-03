Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6,208.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 815.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,333,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.52 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.