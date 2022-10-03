Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 62,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.6 %
BUD stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
