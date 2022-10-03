Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,728 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

