Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 154.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

