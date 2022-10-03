State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

