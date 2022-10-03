Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 57.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $29.90 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

