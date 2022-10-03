Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,259 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.