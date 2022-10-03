State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 320 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of America’s Car-Mart worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $61.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.31. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

