State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

