Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells C$200,060.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on VET. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.09.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.