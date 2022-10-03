Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $247,236.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.93 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.