Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $247,236.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:DEI opened at $17.93 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
