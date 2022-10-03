Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys $280,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $61.95 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.