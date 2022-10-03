Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.