Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
See Also
