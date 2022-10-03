Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $341,400.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,636.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $131,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

