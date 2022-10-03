State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $472,000 Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

