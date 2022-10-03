PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

