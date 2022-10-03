State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heartland Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

