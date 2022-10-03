State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 18.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5,200.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

