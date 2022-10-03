Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

