State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RH were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 40.7% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $246.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $699.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

