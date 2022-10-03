State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $546,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $71,385.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,327.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,327.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,063 shares of company stock valued at $451,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $30.76 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.