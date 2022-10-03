State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,100 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $562.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.51. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.