Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,688,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

