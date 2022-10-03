State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 600 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

AN opened at $101.87 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

