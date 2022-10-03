Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RETA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $917.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

