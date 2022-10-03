Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,931,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 523,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

