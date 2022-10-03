PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

PCG stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $96,237,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

