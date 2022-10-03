Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,235 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $25.13 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

