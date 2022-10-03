Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

