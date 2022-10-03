Amalgamated Bank Has $535,000 Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $940.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.72.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.