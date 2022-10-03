NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $7,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,771.77 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

