Amalgamated Bank Has $532,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

