La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 108,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NYSE LZB opened at $22.57 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $971.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

