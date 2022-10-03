Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000.

PXE stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

