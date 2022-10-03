Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 651,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TXT opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

