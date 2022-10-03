Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 130,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

