Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 554.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

