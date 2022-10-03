Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

