Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 863 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

