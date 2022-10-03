Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Stock Performance

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

