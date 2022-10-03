Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 51,638 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

