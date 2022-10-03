Amalgamated Bank Has $583,000 Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SMART Global by 419.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 778,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $793.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

