Bank of America Corp DE Sells 418,571 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76.

