Amalgamated Bank Sells 381 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $38.12 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.