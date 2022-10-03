Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $27,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25,361.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,295.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,371.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.