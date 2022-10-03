Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,156,000 after buying an additional 109,124 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

