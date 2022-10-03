Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

