Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Limbach Stock Performance

LMB opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

