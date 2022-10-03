StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SNEX stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,595. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

