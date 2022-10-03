Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,707. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

